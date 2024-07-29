Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.08.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LITE. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $51.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.87. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $60.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87, a PEG ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Lumentum by 0.5% during the second quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 219,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 8.9% during the second quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,154,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,803,000 after purchasing an additional 174,828 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 31,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

