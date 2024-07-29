M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Purchased by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 578.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MHO. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James began coverage on M/I Homes in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.
M/I Homes Trading Up 4.5 %
MHO opened at $165.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.08. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $167.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
M/I Homes Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
