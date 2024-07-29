Macquarie Cuts Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $68.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Macquarie from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BYD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $337.00 to $308.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.31.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

BYD opened at $61.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.58. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $72.01.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $967.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.49 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 34.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In other news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $100,034.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,802.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 57.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

