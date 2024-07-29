Macquarie Raises IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target to $26.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Macquarie from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMAX. Seaport Res Ptn raised IMAX to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IMAX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.56.

IMAX stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. IMAX had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $88.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in IMAX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,358 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IMAX by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,092,000 after acquiring an additional 118,649 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in IMAX by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 95,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in IMAX by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 279,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IMAX by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 584,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after acquiring an additional 68,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

