MAG Silver Corp. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MAG Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAG. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Ventum Cap Mkts cut MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on MAG Silver from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $13.07 on Monday. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAG. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in MAG Silver by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

