MAG Silver Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2027 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada raised their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Soock now anticipates that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04.

MAG has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Ventum Cap Mkts cut shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Shares of MAG stock opened at $13.07 on Monday. MAG Silver has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 8.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

