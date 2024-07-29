Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Magic Software Enterprises Price Performance

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $573.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $130.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises

About Magic Software Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGIC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 722.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,469 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter worth $593,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 683,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares in the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.