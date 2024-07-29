Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Magic Software Enterprises Price Performance
Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $573.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $13.20.
Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $130.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises
About Magic Software Enterprises
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.
