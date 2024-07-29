Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.21 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 30.46%. On average, analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $26.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $27.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Magnolia Oil & Gas

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $306,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,164,961 shares in the company, valued at $106,539,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, April 19th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

