Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.40% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research report on Monday, May 6th.
Marcus Trading Up 3.1 %
Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). Marcus had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $138.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.88 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Marcus will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCS. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 3,319.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.
About Marcus
The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.
