Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $8.03 Per Share

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Matador Resources in a report released on Thursday, July 25th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $8.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.73. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.93 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.44 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.08.

Matador Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MTDR opened at $61.44 on Monday. Matador Resources has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $71.08. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.42.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $847.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In other news, EVP Bryan A. Erman purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,825. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

