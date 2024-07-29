Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Short Interest Update

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 833,200 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the June 30th total of 987,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Medpace Stock Up 0.3 %

Medpace stock opened at $381.47 on Monday. Medpace has a twelve month low of $227.21 and a twelve month high of $459.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $404.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The company had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Medpace will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $469.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total transaction of $1,575,742.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,983,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total value of $2,252,315.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,909,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total value of $1,575,742.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 660,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,983,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,519 shares of company stock worth $5,765,631 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

