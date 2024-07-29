Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Position Increased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,893,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,662,000 after purchasing an additional 79,659 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Mercury General by 7,606.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 52,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mercury General by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,049,000 after buying an additional 48,508 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,832,000 after buying an additional 14,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCY stock opened at $58.14 on Monday. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.63.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.63. Mercury General had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.3175 dividend. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

