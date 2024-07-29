Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) to Issue $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0018 per share by the energy company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
Mesa Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 72.0% per year over the last three years.
Mesa Royalty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MTR opened at $8.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.63.
Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile
Mesa Royalty Trust owns overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It holds interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.
