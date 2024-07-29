Meta Platforms (META) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.66 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $465.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $274.38 and a 1-year high of $542.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $493.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.49%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.80, for a total value of $443,269.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,206,674. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $4,223,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,190,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.80, for a total value of $443,269.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,206,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,348 shares of company stock valued at $154,678,120. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.