Meta Platforms (META) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.66 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $465.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $274.38 and a 1-year high of $542.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $493.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.
Meta Platforms Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.49%.
Insider Activity at Meta Platforms
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.95.
Read Our Latest Research Report on META
Meta Platforms Company Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Meta Platforms
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.