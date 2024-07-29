MetLife (MET) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MetLife to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $76.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.02. MetLife has a one year low of $57.91 and a one year high of $76.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.08.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

