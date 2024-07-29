MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Position Cut by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,356 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGEE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in MGE Energy by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,178,000. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

MGEE opened at $86.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.70. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $87.48.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.46 million. Research analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.51%.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

