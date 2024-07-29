MGIC Investment (MTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.85% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $294.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MGIC Investment to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $24.88 on Monday. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTG. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

