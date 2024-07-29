Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $142.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $153.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.27%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.59.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

