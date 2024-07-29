Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TIGO. HSBC downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $26.80 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TIGO

Institutional Trading of Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the second quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000.

NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $24.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 491.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Millicom International Cellular has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $25.94.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.12%.

About Millicom International Cellular

(Get Free Report

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.