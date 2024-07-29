Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TIGO. HSBC downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $26.80 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.
NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $24.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 491.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Millicom International Cellular has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $25.94.
Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.12%.
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
