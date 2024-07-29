Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 662,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 125,467 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 338,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 65,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 45.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after buying an additional 62,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $11.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $130.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

