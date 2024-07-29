Mizuho Boosts GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target to $208.00

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GEV has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Argus started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $201.50 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $184.25.

GE Vernova stock opened at $173.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.71. GE Vernova has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $185.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $2,892,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $1,720,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at about $367,474,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $63,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

