Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, August 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
Modiv Industrial has a payout ratio of -884.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Modiv Industrial to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.6%.
Shares of Modiv Industrial stock opened at $14.79 on Monday. Modiv Industrial has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05.
Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.
