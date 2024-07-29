ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) by 46.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 53,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 17,137 shares in the last quarter.

Get ModivCare alerts:

ModivCare Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ MODV opened at $23.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.62. ModivCare Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The company has a market capitalization of $339.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.27). ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 34.93% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $684.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MODV

ModivCare Profile

(Free Report)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.