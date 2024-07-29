Molten Ventures VCT plc (LON:MVCT) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.50 Per Share

Molten Ventures VCT plc (LON:MVCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Molten Ventures VCT’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Molten Ventures VCT Price Performance
LON MVCT opened at GBX 44 ($0.57) on Monday. Molten Ventures VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 50 ($0.65). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 43.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.95. The company has a market cap of £106.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4,400.00 and a beta of 0.10.
Molten Ventures VCT Company Profile
