Molten Ventures VCT plc (LON:MVCT) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.50 Per Share

Molten Ventures VCT plc (LON:MVCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Molten Ventures VCT’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON MVCT opened at GBX 44 ($0.57) on Monday. Molten Ventures VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 50 ($0.65). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 43.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.95. The company has a market cap of £106.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4,400.00 and a beta of 0.10.

Draper Esprit VCT plc is a venture capital fund manager. It is a Venture Capital Trust. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in early venture, mid venture, and late venture. The fund prefers investing in growth capital. It invests in health care and software and services. The fund seeks to invest in United Kingdom.

