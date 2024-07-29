MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Short Interest Up 57.2% in July

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 991,300 shares, a growth of 57.2% from the June 30th total of 630,400 shares. Approximately 17.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 228,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Insider Transactions at MoneyLion

In other news, CFO Richard Correia sold 28,675 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $2,592,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,325 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,002,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timmie Hong sold 7,437 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $654,530.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,515,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,336,133. Insiders own 14.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyLion

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,776,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in MoneyLion by 500.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 16,592 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,742,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyLion Price Performance

Shares of MoneyLion stock opened at $70.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.82 million, a PE ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 2.74. MoneyLion has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $106.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.64.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.32 million. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MoneyLion will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ML. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

