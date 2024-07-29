MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $355.74.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $72,424.17. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 35,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,475,893.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total value of $379,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 522,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,256,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $72,424.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 35,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,475,893.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,179 shares of company stock worth $9,535,839. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MN Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $253.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.66. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $214.74 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

