MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Shares Sold by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC decreased its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLTX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 488,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,519,000 after buying an additional 77,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MLTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance
Shares of MLTX opened at $44.77 on Monday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a one year low of $35.11 and a one year high of $64.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average is $47.40.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.
