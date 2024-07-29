Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Expected to Earn FY2027 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Mullen Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2028 earnings at $1.71 EPS.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$462.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$501.00 million. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 6.49%.
Mullen Group Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of MTL opened at C$14.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.81. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$12.47 and a 1-year high of C$16.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16.
Mullen Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 52.55%.
Insider Activity at Mullen Group
In other news, Senior Officer Carson Paul Urlacher purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.90 per share, with a total value of C$322,500.00. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.
Further Reading
