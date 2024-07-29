Nabors Industries Ltd. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($3.46) Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Nabors Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($3.46) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($2.78). The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($6.47) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.84 EPS.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($2.52). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 28.10% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $742.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NBR has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:NBR opened at $101.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.58 and its 200-day moving average is $78.24. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $59.90 and a 52-week high of $141.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2,022.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

