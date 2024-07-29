National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of StorageVault Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

Shares of SVI stock opened at C$4.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.50 and a beta of 0.88. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of C$3.83 and a 1-year high of C$5.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.98.

StorageVault Canada Increases Dividend

About StorageVault Canada

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from StorageVault Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. StorageVault Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.00%.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages various stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

