National Bank Financial Comments on Rogers Communications’ FY2024 Earnings (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.73 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.75.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.