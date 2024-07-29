National Fuel Gas (NFG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. National Fuel Gas has set its FY24 guidance at $4.90-5.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 4.750-5.050 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.38. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $629.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect National Fuel Gas to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $57.92 on Monday. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $348,554.31. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at $542,981.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

