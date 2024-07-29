National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the June 30th total of 3,560,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 511,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Insider Activity at National Fuel Gas

In other National Fuel Gas news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $348,554.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,981.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NFG opened at $57.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $58.60.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.38. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $629.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

