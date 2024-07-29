National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $196.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $43.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.22. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.95.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.28%.

NSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Read Our Latest Report on National Storage Affiliates Trust

Insider Buying and Selling at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 18,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $694,604.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,209.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.