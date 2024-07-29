Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Short Interest Up 62.1% in July

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, a growth of 62.1% from the June 30th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Nature’s Sunshine Products news, EVP Bryant J. Yates sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $46,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,435.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 659,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 20.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 518,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 88,433 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 722.1% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 333,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 292,581 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 8.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 17.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $317.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $21.72.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.99 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 3.69%.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

