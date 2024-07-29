Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.350-1.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NAVI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Navient Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $15.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.40. Navient has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.88.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. Navient had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Navient will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Insider Transactions at Navient

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 393,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Articles

