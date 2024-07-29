Needham & Company LLC Boosts LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target to $67.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TREE. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingTree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.63.

TREE stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $736.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.11. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.33.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $210.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.41 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $431,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $71,339.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $431,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,802 shares of company stock worth $673,219. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in LendingTree by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in LendingTree by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth about $1,946,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in LendingTree by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

