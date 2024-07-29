Needham & Company LLC Raises SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target to $230.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $216.25.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SPSC

SPS Commerce Stock Up 1.6 %

SPS Commerce stock opened at $209.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 114.21 and a beta of 0.85. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $151.96 and a 12-month high of $218.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.15 and its 200 day moving average is $186.22.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SPS Commerce news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,553.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,377 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.