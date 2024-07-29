Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Coursera (NYSE:COUR)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

COUR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.10.

COUR opened at $10.72 on Friday. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Coursera had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coursera will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,423,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coursera news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,496 shares in the company, valued at $20,423,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $152,966.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 249,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,192 shares of company stock worth $797,237 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Coursera by 7,568.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Coursera during the first quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Coursera by 72.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coursera by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Coursera during the first quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

