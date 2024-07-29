Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.67.
Ultra Clean Stock Performance
Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $516.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 15,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $704,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 15,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $704,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $154,480.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,166 shares in the company, valued at $768,865.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,314 shares of company stock worth $5,370,214 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,360,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,869,000 after acquiring an additional 148,819 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,559,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,396,000 after acquiring an additional 698,242 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,828,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 860,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,179,000 after acquiring an additional 52,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after acquiring an additional 46,076 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ultra Clean Company Profile
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
