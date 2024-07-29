Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VRTX. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $462.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $460.30.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $495.26 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $503.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $474.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total value of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,502,484.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $1,113,688.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,474,779.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,502,484.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,128 shares of company stock worth $22,839,005 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

