NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in NetEase by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 318,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,059,000 after buying an additional 46,635 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $964,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NetEase by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 278,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,848,000 after acquiring an additional 16,607 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in NetEase by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 134,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NetEase by 879.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 25,421 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTES. Benchmark boosted their target price on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. HSBC decreased their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

NetEase Price Performance

NTES opened at $92.59 on Monday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.30 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.53.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 30.54%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

