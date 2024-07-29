New Mountain Finance (NMFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $90.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect New Mountain Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ NMFC opened at $12.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.15. New Mountain Finance has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $13.23.
New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.
