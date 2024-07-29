New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect New Oriental Education & Technology Group to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $73.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.44. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $98.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on EDU shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Further Reading

