NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

NAMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $86,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 204,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,571.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the second quarter worth $194,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter worth $567,000. StemPoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter worth $1,900,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter worth $2,290,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NAMS stock opened at $18.86 on Monday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

