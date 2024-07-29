Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.600-0.650 EPS.

Newell Brands Stock Up 40.5 %

Shares of NWL opened at $8.91 on Monday. Newell Brands has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $11.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 13.04%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.18.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Featured Articles

