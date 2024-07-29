Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.60. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.600-0.650 EPS.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL opened at $8.91 on Monday. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upgraded Newell Brands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.18.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

