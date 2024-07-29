Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Up 0.8 %

Nexus Industrial REIT stock opened at C$7.89 on Monday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$6.08 and a twelve month high of C$8.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.47. The stock has a market cap of C$543.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXR.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.47.

Insider Transactions at Nexus Industrial REIT

In other Nexus Industrial REIT news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,586.80. In other news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$679,850.00. Also, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$63,586.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 111,160 shares of company stock worth $758,691. Company insiders own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

