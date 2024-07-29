Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Short Interest Update

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,458,900 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the June 30th total of 10,644,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Nongfu Spring Trading Down 4.7 %
Nongfu Spring stock opened at $5.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60. Nongfu Spring has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $6.44.
