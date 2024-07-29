NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,049,000 after acquiring an additional 187,619 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,168,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,341,000 after acquiring an additional 562,548 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 968,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,264,000 after acquiring an additional 208,326 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 956,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 797,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,598,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $53.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.81.

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.60 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWE. StockNews.com raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $68,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,560.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $68,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,560.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 687 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $35,243.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,602 shares of company stock worth $183,805 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

